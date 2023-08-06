Yanet García posó al borde de la censura 6 agosto, 20236 agosto, 2023 Yanet García es una de las presentadoras y modelos mexicanas más conocidas e importantes del último tiempo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) Bonus track… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) New video 😈🔥 https://t.co/ZmZ2ZdngoC pic.twitter.com/vfheeduAoO— Yanet García (@IamYanetGarcia) May 28, 2023 https://t.co/ZmZ2ZdngoC pic.twitter.com/7oQgZN4DSw— Yanet García (@IamYanetGarcia) May 20, 2023 https://t.co/ZmZ2ZdngoC pic.twitter.com/49NYSoRDNY— Yanet García (@IamYanetGarcia) May 20, 2023