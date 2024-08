La publicidad hot de Rihanna

oh y’all wanted a lip liner?? officially introducing Trace’d Out Pencil Lip Liner!!! 👄✏️



✓ easy to blend, no-drag, creamy formula​

✓ longwear – lasts up to 8 hours ​

✓ resists transfer, feathering + fading​

✓ true-cast, creamy color for lips of all tones​



​drops… pic.twitter.com/qUVt3zDXXz