11 de septiembre: el día que cambió la forma de viajar para siempre

VIDEO: Wondering why we have a liquids rule? Liquid explosives still pose a threat to aviation so allowing passengers to carry liquids, gels and aerosols in smaller containers lessens the risk. Gulp down the details about our liquid rule at: https://t.co/KyiLqWkjoF pic.twitter.com/7irAIzF2Lx

— TSA (@TSA) April 15, 2021